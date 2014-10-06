Telegraph Brewing Wins Gold Medal at Great American Beer Festival

This past weekend, Telegraph Brewing Co. won a gold medal at the 2014 Great American Beer Festival, marking the fourth year in a row in which the brewery has won awards at the world’s largest beer competition.

Winners in the competition’s 90 beer-style categories were announced Saturday at the 28th annual Great American Beer Festival awards ceremony held at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver.

Telegraph was awarded a gold medal in the German-Style Sour Ale category for its popular Reserve Wheat Ale, the brewery’s interpretation of the sour wheat beers that have long been brewed in Berlin, Germany. The beer is characterized by a refreshing, bright acidity; palate cleansing effervescence; and a delicate complexity reminiscent of sparkling wine.

“It is an outstanding result this year,” said Brian Thompson, founder of Telegraph. “To win medals four years in a row at the GABF is just overwhelming. I want to congratulate our hard-working staff for all the effort they put in each and every day at the brewery.”

Telegraph brewer Paul Rey added: “Sour beers are some of the most fun, but also some of the most stressful, styles to brew. This medal shows that Telegraph knows how to do them well.”

Telegraph Brewing, a craft brewery located on downtown Santa Barbara’s Salsipuedes Street, specializes in brewing uniquely Californian and Belgian-inspired beers using 100 percent domestic ingredients and as many local ingredients as possible. The brewery strives to reflect in its beers the culinary and agricultural traditions of Santa Barbara and California’s Central Coast. Telegraph sold its first beer in 2006.

The 2014 GABF competition winners were selected by an international panel of 222 expert judges from the record number of 5,507 entries received from 1,309 U.S. breweries. Chris Swersey, GABF competition manager, said “at a time when American brewers offer so much variety, it’s a true honor to be recognized as one of the finest. Our greatest gratitude to the winners and all entrants whose innovative and outstanding beers help make this such an esteemed competition.”

For more Great American Beer Festival competition information, including the 2014 winners list and photos, visit GreatAmericanBeerFestival.com.

— Brian Thompson represents Telegraph Brewing Co.