Television Production Camp at TV Santa Barbara Aims to Give Youths Hands-On Experience

Youths ages 10 to 15 will spend a week in a media production center learning how to operate professional media production equipment in TV Santa Barbara’s Youth Summer Camp program.

The camp runs Aug. 11-15 and will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily at the TVSB Media Arts Center.

Standard registration is $245 per student and increases to $275 this Saturday.

"The Introduction to Television Production Camp teaches youths the basics of media production in the TVSB Studios through hands-on experience," said Matt Schuster, executive director for TV Santa Barbara. “We have had two very successful summer camps so far and look forward to another great group of students in August.”

Students will learn the basics of script-writing, camera operation, lighting, directing, sound design, acting on-camera and video editing using TVSB’s professional studio production equipment. By the end of the week, students will have produced their own video and receive a DVD of their program.

All of this summer’s student videos will be shown at a later date on TVSB Culture during the Student Showcase hour which highlights the video production work of local students.



Click here for more information and to register.