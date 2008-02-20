Tell Me Mo’: Jensen’s Music Still Searching for Beloved, Missing Cat

Anna, the beautiful Persian-looking cat that resided at Jensen’s Guitar & Music Shop, is still missing!

Cruising aroundlast weekend, I noticed the posting for the Jensen Music kitty that went missing back in October from the acoustic store, 2830 De la Vina St. This just broke my heart, as I know how much my cats mean to me. So I gave the store a call and caughthimself.{mosimage}

"No, we’ve had a lot of sightings, but none of the cats have turned out to be Anna," he said.

I recounted to Jensen how every cat I ever met that held the post of shop, hotel, restaurant or theater cat had a certain unique personality — very social.

"The last sighting we had seemed to be the best chance yet as it came in from a ‘cat lady,’" Jensen said. "She told me she’d seen the cat on a leash with people."

OK, I don’t know many cats that will take a leash willingly ... this Anna is one special feline.

Jensen told me how the store got Anna two and a half years ago. A Jensen student was moving out of the area but couldn’t take Anna along. The student asked Jensen if he’d ask around if someone could adopt her. He did for awhile, until the light bulb went on: "Hey, we need a shop kitty," he thought, and so it was.{mosimage}

Funny thing is, the previous owner had trained Anna to walk on a leash, so when Jensen heard about that tie-in info, he said, "We’re hoping she comes home."

Here’s the 4-1-1 on Anna: She’s gray and white with long fur and blue eyes, and is about 4 or 5 years old. She looks similar to a Persian and knows her name, she’s friendly and is very unfamiliar with the outdoors. She has been missing since Oct. 25 and is on a special diet. She looks like a 20-pound cat although she’s only 14½ pounds. Someone may have found her right outside the shop door and, since she doesn’t wear a collar, took her home. If you’ve seen her or know where she is, please call Jensen at 805.687.4027 or 805.689.2213. There’s a reward. Additional photos can be found by clicking here.

Tell Me Mo’ readers can also contact me at my office, 805.966.0190, if anonymity is desired, or e-mail Noozhawk. I want to help get Anna home.

Speaking of going missing, yes, I was MIA and missed my column last week as my mom, who is 87 years young, fell and broke her left arm, near the shoulder. It completely threw all my cards in the air, and they still haven’t landed quite yet.

Being caretaker for my mother for the past four years has been a real education and a wake-up call for me to get my own stuff in order so I’ll be ready for the, ahem, Golden Years. My mom has dementia as well, so having that in the mix really makes it like a crapshoot trying to figure out what’s best.

This community certainly has a bounty of organizations ready to help caregivers and I’m going to utilize whatever I can to make this work. Visiting Care & Companions, Hospice of Santa Barbara and The Friendship Center are my life lines, so far. With their collective experience and guidelines, as well as support groups, it doesn’t feel so lonely out there.

More and more of my friends are going through similar experiences with aging parents. And as I ask for help and talk, I discover they are or were in this boat and have shared their knowledge with me. Or they are just hound dogs who want to help and know where to go. You know who you are. Thank you.

Just in time for the Oscars comes Academy Award-nominated costume designer Deborah Nadoolman Landis, and she has a story to tell about costumes. At 7 p.m Thursday at Border’s Books, 900 State St., you can meet Nadoolman Landis and hear about her new book, Dressed: A Century of Hollywood Costume Design, which showcases 100 years of Hollywood’s most tantalizing costumes and the characters they helped bring to life.

More than a few acting careers have been launched on the basis of an unforgettable costume, and many an era defined by the intuition of a costume designer: think Diane Keaton in Annie Hall or Harrison Ford in Raiders of the Lost Ark. Co-sponsored by Santa Barbara magazine, this should be a fun event.

Take a gander at the credits Landis has racked up on IMDB.com. She met her husband, director John Landis, through mutual friends while she was a freshman in college. Together they did some of my all-time favorite films: Animal House, An American Werewolf in London, The Blues Brothers and with Steven Spielberg she did his 1941. Set in Hollywood during WWII with great period costumes, Santa Barbara and Goleta should know 1941 as it makes reference to the Japanese submarine that fired on the shores of Ellwood.

Because it was included in this comedy, I didn’t take the incident seriously, until I moved here and saw the photos out at The Timbers Restaurant near Winchester Canyon, along with all the historical photos of the oil derricks on the beach. The Timbers was constructed from the actual timbers of the battle-worn Ellwood pier after it was dismantled.

“Under the command of Capt. Kozo Nishino, the shelling of the pier was the first attack on the U.S. mainland since the War of 1812,” according to local historian Neal Graffy.

Now, I tell all my friends who visit here about the infamous attack on the mainland.

Three productions into its season and five to go, The Rubicon Theatre Company down Ventura way has Bus Stop, directed by Brian McDonald, playing Thursday through March 16. Academy Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winner William Inge’s play is probably best remembered by the 1956 film starring Marilyn Monroe and Santa Barbara resident Don Murray. Adapted by George Axelrod and directed by Josh Logan, it was the breakout film for Murray. The tag line for the movie was “The coming of age of Bo Decker ... and the girl who made him a man!” Oh, how many men wished they were Murray — I can only hazard a guess.

Starring in the Rubicon show are Angela Christian, Jason Chanos and John Bennett Perry. Santa Barbara actress Alison Coutts-Jordan is also in the cast.

For tickets, call the Rubicon Box Office at 805.667.2900 or order online by clicking here.

As I went online to get the 4-1-1 on the play, I could not believe Rubicon began 10 years ago. Why, I remember when Karylyn Burns and her husband, Jim O’Neil, bounded across the boards up here for Ensemble Theatre Company and CLO. Their dream has become a reality and I heartily congratulate them on their vision and tenacity. Starting a new theater company is not easy in any way, shape or form.

The Laurel Theatre, 1006 E. Main St. in Ventura, home is a converted church and quite cozy. There are five more shows this season, and you should make a date to go see what’s up, down in Ventura.

Mo McFadden’s Tell Me Mo’ column is published every other week on Noozhawk.