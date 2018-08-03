Friday, August 3 , 2018, 1:58 pm | Fair 76º

 
 
 
 

Temp Records May Fall as Another Heat Wave Grips Santa Barbara Area

August 3, 2018

Santa Barbara and the Central Coast are headed for another blast of summer over the next week, which could produce dangerous fire-weather conditions, according to the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

There also is a likelihood that temperature records will fall early next week, said meteorologist Keily Delerme.

Daytime highs in Santa Barbara may drop slightly on Saturday, Delerme said, but then head into the upper 90s by Monday and Tuesday.

Monday’s forecast high is 97, which would easily top the record of 91 for the date set in 1983, Delerme said. Tuesday is also expected to hit 97, well above the record of 86 set the same year.

Wednesday should see a high of 92, which would eclipse the mark of 89 set in 1963, she added.

Official temperatures for Santa Barbara are recorded at the Santa Barbara Airport, but other areas of the South Coast could see even higher readings.

Temperatures should be in the 80s in Lompoc and Santa Maria, but likely will hit triple digits in the Santa Ynez Valley during the same period.

Overnight lows are expected in the low- to mid-60s.

Although temperatures will drop some beginning Wednesday, highs are expected to remain in the upper-80s through the end of the week.

Gusty sundowner winds are in the forecast for Saturday, Sunday and Monday afternoons and evenings, Delerme said, which could lead to advisories or Red Flag Warnings for fire danger.

Northwest winds of 15-20 mph are expected, with gusts to 35 mph.

