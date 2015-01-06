Temperature Records Fall in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria

Santa Barbara and Santa Maria both set high-temperature records Tuesday, just days after the Central Coast shivered through several below-freezing nights.

The thermometer topped out at 82 degree in both cities, according to the National Weather Service.

Those readings topped a record for Jan. 6 of 78 degrees set in 1964 in Santa Barbara, and 80 degrees set in 1962 and 1918 in Santa Maria.

The unseasonably warm days are due to a ridge of high pressure over the region, which is expected to give way to a more typical pattern, and cooler weather, later in the week, forecasters said.

Wednesday is expected to also see highs in the 80s — and possibly more records broken— but by Saturday highs should be back in the mid-60s, forecasters said.

No rainfall is expected through out least early next week.

[Click here for the latest forecast]

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.