Temperatures Expected to Spike Into the 90s for the Weekend

Humidity is likely to gradually decrease into Monday, when Santa Barbara might see a slight reprieve

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | September 4, 2013 | 7:47 p.m.

Temperatures in southern Santa Barbara County are expected to spike into the 90s through the weekend, as higher-than-normal heat and humidity continue to envelop the area.

Santa Barbara is likely to see the thermometer peak in the mid-90s Thursday through Sunday, with humidity levels expected to gradually fall back to more bearable levels, according to Bonnie Bartling, a weather specialist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

“When you have the humidity, then if feels like 100-something,” Bartling said. “But each day the humidity should be coming down a little bit.”

She said temperatures should cool back to the low 80s by Monday.

Santa Maria should be less affected by the heat hike, although temperatures are still likely to be above normal, with highs in the upper-80s for the weekend.

Temperatures in Santa Barbara this weekend will rival those felt in the Santa Ynez Valley, where residents and visitors will also see highs in the mid-90s.

Bartling said the strong high-pressure system that has lingered over the Central Coast since before Labor Day weekend is the source of the atypical temperatures, which should be hovering in the mid-70s for this time of year.

“We just had this really strong high pressure in place for a long period of time,” she said.

A cooling trend should begin Monday, Bartling said, although residents might not be used to referring to the low 80s as "cool."

Wednesday's high at the Santa Barbara Airport was 84, while Santa Maria recorded a high of 77.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

