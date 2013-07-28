Temperatures in the 70s, 80s Forecast for Fiesta Week

Morning clouds and fog will give way to sunny skies for Santa Barbara’s Fiesta week.

The National Weather Service said a low-pressure system will keep temperatures on the cool side Monday and Tuesday but a warming trend is expected to develop by midweek — just in time for the start of Old Spanish Days.

High temperatures are expected to be in the mid-60s to mid-70s on Monday and Tuesday on the South Coast, with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine.

Beginning on Wednesday, however, daytime temperatures should be back into the 70s and 80s through the rest of Fiesta week.

