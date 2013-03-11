Temperatures in the 70s Expected to Heat Up the South Coast This Week

A high-pressure ridge will continue to push temperatures higher throughout Santa Barbara County through midweek, the National Weather Service said Sunday.

The warming trend is expected to ease Friday, although temperatures aren’t likely to dip below the mid-60s.

Mostly clear skies and daytime temperatures in the low to mid-70s are forecast through Thursday on the South Coast, with overnight lows in the 40s.

Cooler temperatures are in store for the weekend, with highs in the mid- to upper 60s, beginning Friday.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service. Connect with the OES on Facebook.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.