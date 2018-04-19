Detours to Take Effect for Roundabout Construction at Highways 154, 246

A project to construct a roundabout and improve safety at Highways 154 and 246 near Santa Ynez will result in a temporary traffic switch beginning Thursday, April 3.

Motorists traveling in both directions of Highways 154 and 246 will detour through the partially completed roundabout. The speed limit will be 25 mph and include a three-way stop. Motorists and bicyclists are encouraged to share the road.

Armour Ranch Road will be closed during this phase of the project. Motorists may detour onto Happy Canyon Road and proceed to Highway 154 near Edison Street. These detours are expected to be in effect until August.

The contractor for this $3.3 million project is Granite Construction of Watsonville. This project is expected to be completed in October.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.

For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, click here or call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.549.3318.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans.