Tuesday, August 28 , 2018, 3:46 pm | Fair 76º

 
 
 
 

Ten New Full-time Faculty On Board at Hancock College

School continues hiring trend

New full-time faculty start work in fall semester at Allan Hancock College.
New full-time faculty start work in fall semester at Allan Hancock College. (Courtesy photo)
By Gina Herlihy for Allan Hancock College | August 28, 2018 | 12:33 p.m.

Allan Hancock College has 10 new full-time faculty members this fall. They will be teaching in STEM areas, transfer English and career education programs.

“I can’t wait to communicate to the students at Hancock how wonderful physics is.” said Brian Youngblood, a new physics instructor who most recently lectured at UCSB. “It’s an exciting opportunity.”

The total number of faculty members has grown by 23 since the Great Recession, bringing the head count to 161. Including retiree replacements, the college has brought on 60 new faculty members in the past five years.  
 
According to Kevin G. Walthers, Hancock superintendent/president, the college’s investment in faculty has had a ripple effect.

“The state Board of Governors has set a goal to increase faculty diversity and you can see that happening here at Hancock,” he said. “Our intentional outreach effort is paying dividends in recruiting talented, new faculty members to the Central Coast.”

With the addition of more counseling faculty in recent years, the college has been able to increase its counselor-to-student ratio, Walthers said.

“Our counselors are key to students successfully completing a credential,” he said.

“We have moved from 977 students per counselor to 557. That’s a 43 percent improvement and places Hancock better than the state average,” he said. “This is how we change the odds for our students.”

To help welcome and acclimate the new faculty, they took part in a two-day orientation during which they were given a campus tour and instructed in Hancock policies, procedures and goals.

“We’ve thrown a lot of important information at them, but we’d really like to help our new faculty have a good idea of where the levers are at the college,” said Bob Curry, vice president of Academic Affairs at Hancock.

“The orientation also helps them build relationships across campus,” he said.

Many of the new hires will be replacing long-time faculty who recently retired.

“The new instructors have some very big shoes to fill, that’s for sure,” said Curry. “But it’s always great to see new faces and new energy on campus and continue to offer our students a high-quality education.”

“I was finishing my Ph.D. in English at the University of Texas at Austin before I started my job here at Hancock,” said Alejandro Omidsalar, who was recently hired as an English instructor.

“Aside from the beautiful weather out here in the Central Coast, I was very interested in finding a teaching position at a California community college, because I began my own higher education at a community college. My goal is to be a role model for my students in and out of the classroom,” he said.

In addition to bringing new faces from out of state, hiring from the pool of part-time faculty has continued to be part of the faculty hiring trend at the college. Nearly half the faculty hired over the last five years started as part-time faculty.

“I was a student at Hancock and I’ve worked here for more than 10 years as a part-time instructor. So Hancock has been a big part of my life,” said Wendy Hadley, who was recently hired as a full-time biology professor.

“I’m so grateful and excited to be full-time. As you can tell, I love this place. Hancock’s motto is ‘Start here. Go anywhere.’ But for me, it’s been ‘Start here, go anywhere, come back here and then stay,’ ” she said.

The new full-time faculty roster at Hancock includes: Kathy Beckelhymer, noncredit basic skills; Bethany Conner, licensed vocational nursing; Katherine Garcia, noncredit vocational education; Wendy Hadley, biology; Richard Jacoby, photography; Ron Lovell, culinary arts; Megan McComas, registered nursing; Alejandro Omidsalar, English; Susan Roehl, emergency medical services; Brian Youngblood, physics.

— Gina Herlihy for Allan Hancock College.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 