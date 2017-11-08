Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 6:01 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Ten San Marcos Student Athletes Sign With Colleges From Coast to Coast

Ten student athletes from San Marcos made their college choices official on Wednesday. They are, top row, from left: Allie Jones (Stanford), Piper Smith (UC Irvine), Owen Bates (Westmont), Sophie Trumbull (UCSB), Sarah Owens (UCSB); bottom row, from left: Aliyah Huerta-Leipner (Boston U.), Maija Ninness (Brown), Sydney Hess (Westmont), Lili Rose Akin (Brown) and Addie Furrer (Portland State). Click to view larger
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | November 8, 2017 | 8:30 p.m.

Allie Jones scores a lot of points for the San Marcos track & field team and achieves high marks in the classroom.

On Wednesday, the senior was rewarded for her academic and athletic excellence by signing a National Letter of Intent with Stanford.

A total of 10 San Marcos student athletes put their names on college letters of intent during a signing ceremony inside Maury Halleck Gym.

Four members of the girls water polo team — Piper Smith (UC Irvine), Sarah Owens (UCSB), Lili Rose Akin (Brown) and Sophie Trumbull (UCSB) made their college choices official. They were joined by Sydney Hess (Westmont) and Addie Furrer (Portland State) from the girls soccer team,  Maija Ninness (Brown) of the girls swim team, softball player Aliyah Huerta-Leipner (Boston U.), and boys soccer player Owen Bates (Westmont).

Stanford was the dream school for Jones, a multi-event athlete for the Royals who qualified for the CIF State Meet last season in the 100 hurdles.

“Once I got the application, I was like, ‘If I get in, I know I’m going,” she said with a big smile.

Jones, who carries a 4.67 GPA, also visited Duke and had Washington, Harvard and Princeton in her mix of college choices.

After playing volleyball and soccer in her freshman, sophomore and junior years, Jones is focusing solely on track & field as a senior.

She plans to go big this season in multi-event competitions. Her schedule includes the Armory Invitational in New York, the Arcadia Invitational and the U.S. Track & Field Junior Nationals. She hopes to qualify for the Junior World Championships in Finland.

Piper Smith will be taking her game to the next level at UC Irvine.

“The environment there was absolutely amazing,” she said of her visit to the school. “The second I went down and met the team I fell in love with the girls and the coach (Dan Klatt). The first time I met him I knew he was going to be the one to help me reach my full potential.”

Academically, Smith said the school has what she wants for a future career. She plans to major in education.

Trumbull, the water polo team’s outstanding goalie, said she chose UCSB “because of the environment of the campus and I like the overall close-knit community of UCSB and Isla Vista.

“I went on four recruiting trips and they were all pretty cool, but I liked UCSB best. Right away I knew I could see myself there for four years and enjoying it.”

