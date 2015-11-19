Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 3:02 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 
Teenagers

Ten Talented Local Dancers to Participate in Teen Dance Star Finals

By Joseph Lambert for Teen Dance Star | November 19, 2015 | 2:07 p.m.

The producers of the popular regional singing competition Teen Star are excited to announce the finalists for their newest project, Teen Dance Star.

Teen Dance Star will bring some of Santa Barbara County’s most talented young dancers to the historic Lobero Theatre stage for its Teen Dance Star Showcase at 7 p.m. Jan. 30, 2016, (with red carpet activities starting at 6 p.m.).

This unique event will bring teen dancers from diverse genres including ballet, modern, hip-hop, jazz and tap together to showcase their dance talents and vie for a chance to win a $1,000 scholarship to further their education.

The showcase will feature a high-energy group performance number choreographed by Hannah Douglas (whose credits include Glee, American’s Got Talent and Beyonce’s World Tour), celebrity judges from the dance world and from TV’s popular So You Think You Can Dance and, of course, the talent of the finalists themselves.

Listed below are the ten talented finalists for this season's Teen Dance Star:

» Katie Cleek, 9th grade Carpinteria High School, Curtis Studio of Dance

» Lily Connolly, 12th grade Santa Ynez High School, Los Olivos Dance Gallery

» Frankie Harman, 8th grade Providence School, Santa Barbara Dance Arts

» Lauren Morrison, 11th grade Santa Ynez High School, Los Olivos Dance Gallery

» Riley Brewer, 11th grade Santa Ynez High School, Los Olivos Dance Gallery

» Grace Quittner, 11th grade San Marcos High School, Gustafson Dance/State Street Ballet Young Dancers

» Victoria Biancone, 12th grade Santa Barbara High School, Santa Barbara Dance Arts

» Sarah Block, 10th grade San Marcos High Schol, Gustafson Dance

» Sophia Vraciu, 10th grade Santa Barbara High School, State Street Ballet/Gustafson Dance

» Kailani Cordero, 8th grade Santa Barbara High School, Santa Barbara Dance Arts

There will also be three alternates who will act as understudies for the finalists. These alternates will benefit from training and guidance offered to the finalists themselves, and they will also dance in the showcase’s opening number.  

This season’s alternates include Jessica Brown, 7th grade Los Olivos Elementary School, Los Olivos Dance Gallery; Grace Salsido, 10th grade Dos Pueblos High School, The Dance Network; and Sophia Cordero, 8th grade Santa Barbara Junior Hight School, Zermeno Danca Academy.

Teen Dance Star goes far beyond the usual one-day “talent search” competition. It brings together teenagers from throughout Santa Barbara County in grades 7 through 12 for a months’ long collaborative program that involves feedback and encouragement to nurture talent at every step.

The top ten finalists will receive personalized one-on-one coaching, working through their routines with a celebrity dance mentor, followed by guidance on performance styling to carry the dancers through to the finale.

The proceeds from the Teen Dance Star Showcase will create funds to provide underprivileged youth the opportunity to train at local dance studios through scholarships administered via the Arts Mentorship Program (AMP).

Teen Dance Star is supported by the generosity of a number of local organizations, including the Lobero Theatre, Deckers, KEYT Channel 3, the Santa Barbara Independent, the Santa Barbara News-Press and Parent-Click, without whom the event and the scholarship funds it will create would not be possible.

Tickets for the showcase go on sale Dec. 1, 2015, and are expected to sell out quickly. Tickets will be available through the Lobero Theater.

For additional information about Teen Dance Star go to www.TeenStarUSA.com/dance.

Joseph Lambert is the executive director of Teen Dance Star.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 