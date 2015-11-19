Ten Talented Local Dancers to Participate in Teen Dance Star Finals

Teenagers

The producers of the popular regional singing competition Teen Star are excited to announce the finalists for their newest project, Teen Dance Star.

Teen Dance Star will bring some of Santa Barbara County’s most talented young dancers to the historic Lobero Theatre stage for its Teen Dance Star Showcase at 7 p.m. Jan. 30, 2016, (with red carpet activities starting at 6 p.m.).

This unique event will bring teen dancers from diverse genres including ballet, modern, hip-hop, jazz and tap together to showcase their dance talents and vie for a chance to win a $1,000 scholarship to further their education.

The showcase will feature a high-energy group performance number choreographed by Hannah Douglas (whose credits include Glee, American’s Got Talent and Beyonce’s World Tour), celebrity judges from the dance world and from TV’s popular So You Think You Can Dance and, of course, the talent of the finalists themselves.

Listed below are the ten talented finalists for this season's Teen Dance Star:

» Katie Cleek, 9th grade Carpinteria High School, Curtis Studio of Dance

» Lily Connolly, 12th grade Santa Ynez High School, Los Olivos Dance Gallery

» Frankie Harman, 8th grade Providence School, Santa Barbara Dance Arts

» Lauren Morrison, 11th grade Santa Ynez High School, Los Olivos Dance Gallery

» Riley Brewer, 11th grade Santa Ynez High School, Los Olivos Dance Gallery

» Grace Quittner, 11th grade San Marcos High School, Gustafson Dance/State Street Ballet Young Dancers

» Victoria Biancone, 12th grade Santa Barbara High School, Santa Barbara Dance Arts

» Sarah Block, 10th grade San Marcos High Schol, Gustafson Dance

» Sophia Vraciu, 10th grade Santa Barbara High School, State Street Ballet/Gustafson Dance

» Kailani Cordero, 8th grade Santa Barbara High School, Santa Barbara Dance Arts

There will also be three alternates who will act as understudies for the finalists. These alternates will benefit from training and guidance offered to the finalists themselves, and they will also dance in the showcase’s opening number.

This season’s alternates include Jessica Brown, 7th grade Los Olivos Elementary School, Los Olivos Dance Gallery; Grace Salsido, 10th grade Dos Pueblos High School, The Dance Network; and Sophia Cordero, 8th grade Santa Barbara Junior Hight School, Zermeno Danca Academy.

Teen Dance Star goes far beyond the usual one-day “talent search” competition. It brings together teenagers from throughout Santa Barbara County in grades 7 through 12 for a months’ long collaborative program that involves feedback and encouragement to nurture talent at every step.

The top ten finalists will receive personalized one-on-one coaching, working through their routines with a celebrity dance mentor, followed by guidance on performance styling to carry the dancers through to the finale.

The proceeds from the Teen Dance Star Showcase will create funds to provide underprivileged youth the opportunity to train at local dance studios through scholarships administered via the Arts Mentorship Program (AMP).

Teen Dance Star is supported by the generosity of a number of local organizations, including the Lobero Theatre, Deckers, KEYT Channel 3, the Santa Barbara Independent, the Santa Barbara News-Press and Parent-Click, without whom the event and the scholarship funds it will create would not be possible.

Tickets for the showcase go on sale Dec. 1, 2015, and are expected to sell out quickly. Tickets will be available through the Lobero Theater.

For additional information about Teen Dance Star go to www.TeenStarUSA.com/dance.

— Joseph Lambert is the executive director of Teen Dance Star.