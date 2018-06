Tennis: Chargers Take Sting Out of Yellow Jackets

In borrowed shoes, Erica Cano owns the court as Dos Pueblos races to a 16-2 win over Oxnard.

Dos Pueblos’ girls’ tennis team was on fire Tuesday and nearly swept Oxnard in a 16-2 blowout. Every player did “leave it on the court,” as senior co-captain Melissa Dahl instructed, and they all ground out some tough, long sets, particularly against Oxnard’s No. 1 singles player, veteran Moira Hedberg, and No. 1 doubles Sonia Parik and GIna Vanderkaan.

Playing No. 1 singles, senior co-captain Erica Cano showed us all that even in shoes borrowed from me she could dispatch opponents. The Amys — Amy Logan and Amy Sagraves — didn’t drop a game in their three sets.

I am proud of this team; it went the distance in every set.

Dos Pueblos improved to 3-0 with the win, while Oxnard is now 0-1. Next up for Dos Pueblos is Thousand Oaks on Thursday.

Way to go Chargers!

Dos Pueblos 16, Oxnard 2

Dos Pueblos Singles:

Erica Cano (No. 89 GIrls 18s) 2-0

Lauren Stratman (No. 15 Girls 16s) 2-0

Hayley Edwards 2-1

Angie Dai 0-1

Hannah Zimmerman 1-0

Dos Pueblos Doubles:

Amy Logan/Amy Sagraves 3-0

Melissa Dahl/Anna Slyutova 2-0

Nicoletta Bradley/Oriane Matthys 3-0

NIcole Eskenazi/Sofia Pasternack 1-0

Oxnard Singles:

Moira Hedberg (No. 180 Girls 18s) 0-3

Denise Schaefer 1-2

Geanne Valdez 0-3

Oxnard Doubles:

Sonia Parik/Gina Vanderkaan 0-3

Kailei Conrad/Manda La Porte 0-3

Dana Conrad/Arianna Gillam 0-3

Liz Frech coaches girls’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.