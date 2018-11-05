Tennis Community Serves It Up With Local Special Olympics Athletes

Special Oympics athletes from Santa Barbara knocked the ball around with local players at the annual Tennis Classic at the Santa Barbara Tennis Club on Saturday.

The event featured UCSB, Westmont, SBCC and local high school tennis players doing drills and competing with local Special Olympics athletes. In addition, there was a fund-raising doubles tournament, with all proceeds going to the Santa Barbara Region of Special Olympics of Southern California.

"It's such a great community event," said CathyAnn Simon of the Santa Barbara Tennis Patrons.

The event was put on by the local region of Special Olympics, the Santa Barbara Tennis Club and the Santa Barbara Tennis Patrons.

