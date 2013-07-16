Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 3:14 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Local Tennis Pro Alec Horton Selected to Coach SoCal Championships

By Sydney Gardner for Swell Cathedral Oaks Athletic Club | July 16, 2013 | 4:44 p.m.

Horton
Alec Horton

Alec Horton, Swell Cathedral Oaks Athletic Club’s director of tennis, has been selected to coach the boys and girls 16s Southern California Tennis Association Zone Team Championships July 23-30 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

“It is a great honor to be selected to coach the very best players in Southern California competing in a national competition,” Horton said.

Horton is certified by the USPTA P1, PTR, and High Performance Coach. No stranger to coaching the Zone Team Championships and other national competitions, Horton has been selected more than 10 times to coach Southern California tennis champions. Notably, he coached Southern California to the Maze Cup Championships in 2010.

Many former Grand Slam champions including Pete Sampras, Lindsay Davenport, Andy Roddick, Michael Chang, Bob and Mike Bryan, and many other great players have participated in these competitions.

Horton joined Cathedral Oaks Athletic Club in April as the director of tennis, bringing with him more than 25 years of experience developing successful junior and adult tennis programs. Horton will build on the club’s 20-year tradition of developing talented tennis players through clinics and camps.

For more information about the tennis program or Cathedral Oaks Athletic Club, click here or call 805.964.7762.

— Sydney Gardner represents Swell Cathedral Oaks Athletic Club.

 
