Tenors Concert at Chumash Casino Canceled

An upcoming performance at Chumash Casino Resort by the Canadian group The Tenors has been canceled. The concert had been scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10.
All tickets purchased with a credit card will be automatically refunded to the card on file. For cash transactions made at the Club Indulge desk, purchasers should return to Chumash Casino Resort to collect their refunds.
— Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort.