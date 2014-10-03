Tensie Hernandez Elected to Peoples’ Self-Help Housing Board of Directors

Tensie Hernandez, who has 18 years of experience advocating for the working poor, has been elected to the Peoples’ Self-Help Housing Board of Directors.

Hernandez has been a community member of the Beatitude House Catholic Worker in Guadalupe, where she helps provide food, clothing and medical care to people in the community. She also worked with the American Cancer Society to bring comfort and advocacy to women with cancer.

She currently resides in Santa Maria with her family.

Founded in 1970, Peoples’ Self-Help Housing is an award winning nonprofit organization that develops affordable housing and community facilities for low-income households and homeownership opportunities for working families and special needs populations, such as seniors, the disabled and the formerly homeless.

With over 1,200 homes completed and over 1,600 rental units developed and now managed by Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, PSHH is the largest affordable housing developer on the Central Coast, with offices in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo.

For more information on Peoples’ Self-Help Housing call Rochelle Rose at 805.699.7227 or [email protected], or click here.

— Angel Pacheco is a publicist representing Peoples’ Self-Help Housing.