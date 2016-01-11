Sports
Tentative Agreement Reached Between Family Partnership Charter School and Teachers Association
By Andrew Oman for the California Teachers Association | January 11, 2016 | 2:25 p.m.
The Family Partnership Home Study Charter School and Family Partnership Teachers Association are pleased to announce they have reached a tentative agreement in their contract negotiations.
The parties will be working to ratify the agreement in the coming weeks.
Those involved believe the agreement will ensure the best interests of students while providing a positive working environment for Family Partnership teachers.
Both look forward to working together for the betterment of the school, students and staff.
— Andrew Oman represents the California Teachers Association.
