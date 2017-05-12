Teodor Velikov, Paige Hauschild Make Championship Finals at CIF Division 1 Swim Prelims

Swimming

Teodor Velikov of Dos Pueblos and Paige Hauschild of San Marcos qualified for the championship finals in individual events at the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 Swimming and Diving Prelims at the Riverside Aquatics Complex on Thursday.

Velikov advanced in two events. He finished third in the 200 freestyle in 1:39.01 and fourth in the 100 butterfly in 48.74, which was an automatic All-American time. He also swam on the 200 medley and 400 free relay teams that earned spots in the consolation finals on Saturday. The relay teams also consisted of Ben Cable, Dylan Elliott and Jason Teng. The medley team was 17th in 1:37.86 and the 400 quartet was 10th in 3:09.10, a four-second drop from its previous best time.

Hauschild advanced to the finals in the girls 100 freestyle, coming in sixth place in 51.56. Ventura's Alicia Harrison had the fastest time of 49.57. Hauschild anchored the Royals' 200 and 400 free relay teams to seventh (1:37.8) and eighth place (3:32.59) finishes, respectively, to qualify them in the championship final. She also made the consolation final in the 50 free with an 11th place finish at prelims in 23.84.

The San Marcos 200 free relay team consisted of Angie Drake, Piper Smith, Fiona Kuesis and Hauschild. The 400 team was Kuesis, Maija Ninness, Megan Musick and Hauschild.

The Dos Pueblos girls also made the consolation final in the 200 and 400 free relays by finishing 17th in the prelims. The 200 squad of Cassie Barkhorn, Anna Cable, Kalissa Flint and Jewel Roemer swam a season-best of 1:40.23. Barkhorn, Dani Castleberg, Cable and Roemer clocked 3:37.33 in the 400 free relay. Both teams shaved five seconds of their previous best times.

Barkhorn earned a spot in the consolation final of the 500 free by finishing 13th in 5:04.67. She just missed in the 200 IM (2:09.46), but is the first alternate.

Eric Lindheim-Marx of Dos Pueblos Ffinished 13th in the boys 500 free (4:43.85) to advance to the consolation final.

From San Marcos, Ninness placed 11th in the 100 back (57.59) and Kuesis was 17th in the 200 free (1:54.73) to make the consolation finals.

Miles Gaitan set a Santa Barbara High school record in the 100 backstroke with a time of 53.54 in the prelims.