Swimming

Teodor Velikov Places 2nd in CIF Division 1 200 Free; San Marcos Girls Finish 8th as a Team

The San Marcos girls swim team finished in eighth place at the CIF Division 1 Finals. Click to view larger
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | May 13, 2017 | 10:30 p.m.

Teodor Velikov of Dos Pueblos finished as the runner-up in the 200 freestyle, and the San Marcos girls earned top-five finishes in two relays and placed eighth in the team standings Saturday night at the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 Swimming Championships at the Riverside Aquatics Center.

The UCSB-bound Velikov was clocked in 1:38.27, finishing behind Owen Kao of Dana Hills, who went 1:38.04. Velikov shifted into another gear in the second 100 yards as he moved up from fifth place after the first 100.

Teodor Velikov of Dos Pueblos was runner-up in the 200 freestyle and fifth in the 100 butterfly. Click to view larger
Velikov also took fifth place in the 100 butterfly in 49.13. He earned All-American honors in both of his events.

San Marcos came in third in the 200 free relay (1:36.73) and fifth in the 400 free relay (3:30.55). The 200 team consisted of Luiza Moreno, Piper Smith, Paige Hauschild and Angie Drake. The 400 quarter included Smith, Fiona Kuesis, Megan Musick, and Hauschild, who swam an anchor leg of 50.76.

The Royals came in sixth in the 200 medley relay with the team of Maija Ninness, Amanda Hayes, Hannah Meyer and Drake. Their time was 1:46.81. Ventura took first in 1:42.64.

Hauschild swam in the championship final of the 100 free and came in sixth in 51.36.

In consolation finals for San Marcos swimmers, Hauschild was 12th in the 50 free (23.85), Ninness came in 13th in the 100 backstroke (57.91) and Kuesis finished 18th in the 200 free (1:55.41).

For Dos Pueblos, the boys 400 free relay of Velikov, Ben Cable, Eric Lindheim-Marx and Dylan Elliott was 14th (3:10.64); the girls 400 relay of Cassie Barkhorn, Anna Cable, Dani Castleberg and Jewel Roemer placed 16th (3:36.09); the girls 200 free relay of Barkhorn, Anna Cable, Kalissa Flint and Jewel Roemer came in 15th (1:39.65) and the boys 200 medley relay of Jack McKenna, Ben Cable, Greg Robinson and Elliott finished 18th (1:40.22).

In individual events, Barkhorn was 18th in the girls 500 free (5:11.61) and Lindheim-Marx finished 17th in the boys 500 free (4:45.63).

The Dos Pueblos boys placed 21st in the team standings and the girls finished 39th.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

