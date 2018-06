Posted on August 7, 2013 | 11:29 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Teresa K. Brand, 88, of Santa Barbara died Aug. 3, 2013.

She was born July 7, 1925.

A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 1300 East Valley Road in Santa Barbara.

Memorial donations may be made to Friends of the Long Beach Public Library, the Pacific Whale Foundation or Save the Redwoods.

Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels in charge of arrangements.