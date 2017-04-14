Monday, April 23 , 2018, 5:02 pm | Mostly Cloudy 61º

 
 
 
 

Terri Hilliard, PC Opens Law Office in Santa Barbara

By Jennifer Goddard for Terri Hilliard | April 14, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

To provide greater convenience for clients in Santa Barbara County, Terri Hilliard, PC has opened a new law office in Santa Barbara at 1825 State St., Suite 206. The firm provides estate, elder care and special needs planning services.

Terri Hilliard
Terri Hilliard

“We have been serving our Santa Barbara families and businesses since 2010 from our Westlake Village headquarters,” Hilliard said.

“Our practice has organically moved northward by referral over the years and, as a UCSB alumna and Gaucho fan, I have a strong connection and warm place in my heart for Santa Barbara,” she said.

“Santa Barbara clients are very discerning and relationships are important to them. They insist on discretion, privacy, collaborative planning with their other trusted advisors, and one-on-one, personal service,” she said.

”They also expect a sophisticated, thoughtful approach in developing strategies to protect their families and businesses, while preserving their legacies,” Hilliard said.

Hilliard’s law practice also focuses on business succession planning, asset protection, special needs trusts, living wills and trusts, healthcare directives, family protection planning, planned giving, and general business formation and facilitation.

Hilliard is a private mediator, assisting families, elders, individuals and businesses in resolving disputes.
 
Her Westlake Village office is at 600 Hampshire Road, Suite 211. Call 201-2552 or visit http://terrihilliard.com/Page/attorneys.

— Jennifer Goddard for Terri Hilliard.

 
