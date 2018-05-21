Terry Lawless Music Marathon to Benefit Relay for Life

Pink Panthers Relay for Life team will host Terry Lawless as Sweet T’s One Man Caravan for an eight-hour music marathon, 12:30-8:30 p.m. June 2 at Rancho Nipomo BBQ & Deli, 108 Cuyama Lane, Nipomo.

All funds raised at Sweet T's One Man Marathon will benefit the Pink Panthers Relay for Life, as communities across the U.S. raise funds for the American Cancer Society.

Lawless, who has lived on the Central Coast for nearly 30 years, said he will perform “cool music on cool instruments” including keyboards, flutes, accordion and saxophones (his favorite is “Chloe”). His repertoire will span vocal and instrumental classic rock, pop and soul.

Also featured at the event will be prizes and a drawing for two top-level tickets to any public U2 concert in the world (winner's choice), including a personalized backstage tour led by Lawless himself.

Lawless is currently on the road with U2 as a part of its Songs of Experience tour. U2’s backstage has been nicknamed Terryworld by Bono.

In addition to working with U2 since 2001, Lawless has worked with P!nk, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Cher, Chicago, the Backstreet Boys, Prince, Chicago, Foreigner, Stevie Nicks, Jackson Browne, Janet Jackson, David Bowie, and Don Henley.

Lawless is a two-time cancer survivor and his wife Mindy (also a survivor) is a member of the Pink Panthers and will walk in Santa Maria’s 2018 Relay for Life on Saturday, June 23, at the Santa Maria FairPark.

To donate to the Pink Panthers Relay for Life team and to get tickets for the U2 drawing, see a local Pink Panther or visit www.terrylawless.com or Facebook.com/Terry-Lawless-Music-Page.

— Pink Panthers Relay for Life.