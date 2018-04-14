Tesla Hosts Fundraising Event for Self Defense Academy

Tesla will host Coastal Self Defense Academy’s Third Annual Fundraiser at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 29, in the Tesla showroom, 400 Hitchcock Way, Santa Barbara. The community is invited to attend and support Coastal Self Defense Academy (CSDA).

There will be refreshments, live music, and an auction with such items as $300 themed gift baskets (staycations, activity baskets), 24-hour Tesla lease, as well as drive/ride opportunities to try out a Tesla.

All funds raised at the event will help to provide direct support to CSDA empowering programs for the community's most vulnerable members, who are often targeted by predators, criminals, abusers and bullies.

CSDA programs are provided at no cost to participants to the Braille Institute of Santa Barbara, UCP Work Assoc. (people with cerebral palsy), Jodi House for Brain Injury Recovery, Girls Inc of Carpinteria (Eureka! Summer Program at UCSB), local senior living facilities, and the Santa Barbara School District At Risk Teens.

Tickets are $25 which goes to support CSDA programs.

Contact Teri Coffee McDuffie, [email protected] or call 252-9099.

Coastal Self Defense Academy is a (501(c)(3).

— Glenn Avolio for Coastal Self Defense.