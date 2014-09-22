Test Launch of Minuteman III Missile Set for Early Tuesday from Vandenberg

An operational test launch of an Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile is scheduled for Tuesday between 3:45 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. from north Vandenberg Air Force Base.
The purpose of the ICBM test launch program is to validate and verify the effectiveness, readiness and accuracy of the weapon system, according to Air Force Global Strike Command.
Col. Keith Balts, 30th Space Wing commander, is the launch decision authority.
"While ICBM launches from Vandenberg almost seem routine, each one requires a tremendous amount of effort and absolute attention to detail in order to accurately assess the current performance and capability of the nation's fielded ICBM force and ensure public safety during the launch," Col. Balts said.