Text for Your Favorite During Telethon

Viewers of the Cottage Children’s Hospital and Children’s Miracle Network Telethon on Saturday and Sunday will serve as judges to help select the winning performer among local students who will showcase their talents to support the hospital.

The music and dance performances by junior high and high school students will air throughout the telethon broadcast on KEYT-TV Channel 3. In an interactive style borrowed from TV’s top shows American Idol and Dancing With the Stars, viewers across Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties will be asked to send in a text message vote for their favorite performer. The winner with the most votes will be announced at the end of the Telethon.

The students performed at a recent benefit event held on Mother’s Day at SOhO music club in Santa Barbara, and KEYT taped the show to air during the telethon broadcast.

Tune in to KEYT-TV Channel 3 Saturday starting at 8 p.m. through Sunday at 4 p.m.

Performers

» Angky Budiardjono, 18, San Marcos High School, vocals and guitar.

» Mendeleyev Allan-Blitz, 18, Dos Pueblos High School, vocals and guitar.

» Rockin’ Pop Kids: Brooke Wallace, 12, La Colina Junior High, a recent patient at Cottage Children’s Hospital, lead vocals; Claudia Riveroll, 13, La Colina Junior High, lead guitar; Fabio Rodriguez, 11, Peabody Charter School, bass and Marco Rodriguez, 13, Santa Barbara Junior High, drums. They are all students of music instructor Barbara Moseley.

» Landyn and Taylor Saputo, vocals and guitar. Landyn is an eighth-grader at Judkin’s Middle School in Pismo Beach. Taylor is a sophomore at Arroyo Grande High School.

»Team E.M.I.D: The Encouraged, Motivated, Inspired, Determined dance troupe: Robert Gutierrez, 16, Pioneer Valley High School in Santa Maria; Armando Cervantes, 17, Jonny Sanchez, 16 and Miguel Pacheco, 16, all students at Santa Barbara High School.

— Maria Zate is Cottage Health System’s marketing and public affairs manager.