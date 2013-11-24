Text Message NoozAlerts Added as Hawks Club Membership Feature

Noozhawk hit the jackpot with our recently completed Readership Survey, and the trends and information are helping point us in the direction you want us to go.

Breaking News was an overwhelming request of our survey respondents, a sentiment also reflected in our Google Analytics that executive editor Tom Bolton studies day and night. In considering how to deliver that news quickly, we've decided to share it by text message at the same time we post it on the website.

These NoozAlert texts are an exclusive feature only available to Hawks Club members. Membership levels are $5, $10 or $25 a month, or at an annual cost of $52 (just a dollar a week). Scroll down the page to become a Hawks Club member.

We promise to limit our text messages to truly major local news alerts, and you can opt out at any time.

We know you're interacting with Noozhawk through a variety of tools and technologies, and this is one more way for us to keep you informed.

MEMBERSHIP OPTIONS Red-Tailed Hawk : $5.00 USD - monthly Cooper's Hawk : $10.00 USD - monthly Red-Shouldered Hawk : $25.00 USD - monthly Birds of a Feather : $52.00 USD - yearly RED-TAILED HAWK: $5 a month » Breaking news text alerts to your cell phone, exclusive to Hawks Club members » Thank-you letter » “I Support Authentically Local Journalism / Noozhawk” window decal » Quarterly Hawks Club newsletter » Invitation to Noozhawk’s annual Hawks Club party COOPER'S HAWK: $10 a month » Breaking news text alerts to your cell phone, exclusive to Hawks Club members » Thank-you letter » “I Support Authentically Local Journalism / Noozhawk” window decal » Quarterly Hawks Club newsletter » Exclusive members-only giveaways » Invitation to Noozhawk’s annual Hawks Club party RED-SHOULDERED HAWK: $25 a month » Breaking news text alerts to your cell phone, exclusive to Hawks Club members » Thank-you letter » “I Support Authentically Local Journalism / Noozhawk” window decal » Quarterly Hawks Club newsletter » Exclusive members-only giveaways » Noozhawk gear offers » Invitation to Noozhawk’s annual Hawks Club party BIRDS OF A FEATHER: $52 a year » Breaking news text alerts to your cell phone, exclusive to Hawks Club members » Thank-you letter » “I Support Authentically Local Journalism / Noozhawk” window decal Make checks payable to Noozhawk Hawks Club and mail to: Make checks payable toand mail to: Noozhawk

