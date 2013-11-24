Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 4:51 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Text Message NoozAlerts Added as Hawks Club Membership Feature

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | November 24, 2013

Noozhawk hit the jackpot with our recently completed Readership Survey, and the trends and information are helping point us in the direction you want us to go.

Breaking News was an overwhelming request of our survey respondents, a sentiment also reflected in our Google Analytics that executive editor Tom Bolton studies day and night. In considering how to deliver that news quickly, we've decided to share it by text message at the same time we post it on the website.

These NoozAlert texts are an exclusive feature only available to Hawks Club members. Membership levels are $5, $10 or $25 a month, or at an annual cost of $52 (just a dollar a week). Scroll down the page to become a Hawks Club member.

We promise to limit our text messages to truly major local news alerts, and you can opt out at any time.

We know you're interacting with Noozhawk through a variety of tools and technologies, and this is one more way for us to keep you informed.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

