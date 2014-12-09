Text of Paula Perotte’s Speech After Swearing-In as Goleta Mayor

[Noozhawk note: The following is the text of the speech Paula Perotte gave Dec. 2 after being sworn in as Goleta mayor.]

First I want to thank my fellow council members for your vote and your vote of confidence and thank you, my friends, neighbors and supporters for coming out tonight. It means so much to see you here.

Madam Mayor. It sounds a little strange and will take some getting used to. Some people are still adjusting to the idea of calling me Madam Mayor — especially my husband, Peter, and my children simply refuse. Since this may be the only time in my life I will hold this high honor, I hope you won't mind me making just a few remarks.

The intrepid Spanish explorer Juan Cabrillo came to Goleta’s shores in the mid-16th century. Thirteen years ago, voters filled the sails of the equally intrepid Goleta Now leaders and their supporters, like me, to launch Goleta cityhood.

The first council set a course to fully capitalize on cityhood’s priceless bounty of self-determination. They pursued preservation of our neighborhoods, protection of our environment, promotion of our local businesses and cooperation with our neighbors. We've steered clear of some reefs, avoided some sandbars, and weathered a few storms such as facing the headwinds of the state’s ending of the regional development agencies, and dealing with both the storms and high tides that quite literally damaged our beaches and the fires that threatened our neighborhoods.

We assembled a great crew without shanghaiing anyone or throwing people overboard. The council members who served before us held a steady course and our staff, kept us shipshape.

Of course, it’s not always smooth sailing and there are always a few clouds on the horizon, but we remain on course, most recently with Mayor Bennett at the helm. I will be fortunate to have him by my side and try to follow the example he set with his calm and able leadership. We are also very fortunate to have such experienced council members. All together the five of us have a total of 167 years of living and working in Goleta.

We are also blessed with a talented and eager crew, led by our city manager, Michelle Green. And we all stand on the shoulders of the council members and staff members before us who set and kept the course that we are following today.

Though we haven’t had any mutinies, we have had some differences of opinions. And I'm guessing we will in the future as well. But freedom to disagree is a vital part of our democratic process. As long as we continue to be kind and respectful in our discussions we will always succeed.

As your mayor I am making this commitment to our great community: I will work every day to keep Goleta the Good Land. And I am particularly committed to continuing our efforts to involve all the people who live and work here, to encourage rigorous debates, and to get the full spectrum of opinions and ideas. That’s how the best solutions to our challenges will emerge so we can continue our voyage to Goleta’s bright and exciting future.

— Paula Perotte is Goleta mayor.