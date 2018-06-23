Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 3:43 pm | Overcast with Haze 67º

 
 
 
 

Textile Artist Weaves Cycle of Life Exhibit

Porfirio Gutierrez to teach workshop on natural dying techniques

Porfirio Gutierrez is a descendant of Zapotec weavers from Oaxaca, Mexico.
By Maiza Hixson for Santa Barbara Center for Art, Science and Technology | August 25, 2017 | 11:22 a.m.

Cycle of Life, a solo exhibit of textile art by Porfirio Gutierrez, a Zapotec master weaver, will be presented in September by the Santa Barbara Center for Art, Science and Technology (SBCAST).

The artist will demonstrate his weaving techniques at a reception, 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at at SBCAST, 513 Garden St., Suite E.

Cycle of Life will be on view by appointment through Sept. 30.
 
Gutierrez will teach a workshop on natural dyeing 6-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at SBCAST, in Suite E. Cost is $50 per person, which includes materials and supplies. Space is limited. RSVP for the workshop at [email protected]

The artist also will deliver a formal presentation about his work 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, also in Suite E.
 
Gutiérrez is a descendant of generations of Zapotec weavers from Teotitlán del Valle, in Oaxaca, Mexico.

In 2015, he was chosen by the Smithsonian Institute to be one of only four artists in the Western hemisphere to participate in its Artists-In-Leadership program. Gutierrez also contributed to the Forbes Pigment Collection at Harvard University.

For more information about SBCAST, visit: www.sbcast.org.

— Maiza Hixson for Santa Barbara Center for Art, Science and Technology.

 

