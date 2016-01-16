Thacher Blanks Laguna Blanca

Girls Soccer

Laguna Blanca gave up two goals in the second half and was defeated by Thacher, 2-0, in a girls non-league soccer match on Saturday.

The solid play of goalkeeper Dani Abrams and the Owls' defense kept the game scoreless until the 60th minute. Thacher capitalized on a missed attempt to clear the ball and broke the stalemate. The Toads added their second goal later in the second half.

"They are a physically strong side loaded with seniors, so we knew we would have a battle on our hands," Laguna coach Kevin Shertzer said of the Toads.

Laguna Blanca's offense struggled to get anything going.

"We defended well but couldn't muster anything going forward," said Shertzer.

The Owls return to Condor League play Wednesday.

