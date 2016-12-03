Thacher Dismantles Providence, Wins Big

The Providence girls basketball team took a beating at Thacher Saturday night, falling 14-47 in a non-league matchup.
Thacher's offensive firepower and stout defense shut down a Providence team that had begun the season with two solid victories.
Bella Madrigal, Maggie Coffin, and Mikaela Torres each scored four points on the night for Providence, while Elleney King hauled in six rebounds.
With the loss, the Patriots fell to 2-1 on the season, and travel north to take on Orcutt Academy Wednesday at 5.
