Thacher Too Strong for Laguna Blanca
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports
| October 4, 2016 | 6:45 p.m.
Laguna Blanca's Katherine Monroy suffered her first loss of the season, and the Owls dropped a 14-4 decision to Thacher in a girl tennis match on Tuesday.
Monroy was beaten by Thacher's Libby Kern, 6-3, ending her streak at 19 straight set wins. Monroy rebounded and won her next two sets.
Grace MacNeil and Nicole Belton pulled out Laguna's other two wins for the day.
The Owls were swept in doubles.
