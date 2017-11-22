Susan Salcido: Giving Thanks

Thanksgiving is a particularly special holiday, due in large part to the opportunity it affords us to think of friends and families near and far.

As many of us will soon be sharing special time together with our loved ones, it is an appropriate time to reflect on the many things for which we are thankful.

We at the County Education Office are very grateful to the community we serve, from Carpinteria in the south, to Santa Maria and Guadalupe in the north, to Cuyama in the east, to the Lompoc and Santa Ynez valleys, and all that falls in between.

We want to thank our teachers, families, staff members, neighbors and volunteers for what they do all year through. We are grateful to our business and community partners and to all those who care about the young people in our classrooms.

It’s very clear that the success of our schools depends on all of us together, and we want to make sure you know how very grateful we are for your support and caring.

It is a source of true strength and joy to know we are united in our mission of educating nearly 70,000 children in classrooms countywide, providing them with the knowledge and tools they need to lead successful lives long after they have moved to other stages of school and careers.

We are grateful for the opportunity to help improve the readiness and the sense of purpose among the young people who come to school every morning.

We are thankful every day for the chance to make a difference, with all the professionals and partners who share this vision by our side.

To our students, we are so grateful for each of you. Your humor, charm, individuality, zeal for learning, and dreams of brighter futures provide us all with a daily reminder of the reasons we educators have chosen to do what we do each day.

Time and space do not permit an adequate catalogue of thanks to all those who work so diligently to improve the lives of so many in our neighborhoods and communities.

We are truly fortunate to live in a place that has so many people eager to make an impact on our students, who provide valuable mentorship and inspiration to a generation whose futures will be brighter because of their efforts.

It’s an abundance for which we are truly grateful.

“Gratitude can transform common days into thanksgivings,” writer William Arthur Ward once observed.

As you enjoy the time with family and friends, either in person or with good wishes sent long distance, we hope you will know how thankful and honored we are to be by your side in Santa Barbara County, working on behalf of our community’s greatest treasures — our children.

Happy Thanksgiving.

— Susan Salcido is the Santa Barbara County superintendent of schools. The opinions expressed are her own.