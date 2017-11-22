Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 11:30 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Susan Salcido: Giving Thanks

By Susan Salcido | November 22, 2017 | 3:41 p.m.

Thanksgiving is a particularly special holiday, due in large part to the opportunity it affords us to think of friends and families near and far.

As many of us will soon be sharing special time together with our loved ones, it is an appropriate time to reflect on the many things for which we are thankful.

We at the County Education Office are very grateful to the community we serve, from Carpinteria in the south, to Santa Maria and Guadalupe in the north, to Cuyama in the east, to the Lompoc and Santa Ynez valleys, and all that falls in between.

We want to thank our teachers, families, staff members, neighbors and volunteers for what they do all year through. We are grateful to our business and community partners and to all those who care about the young people in our classrooms.

It’s very clear that the success of our schools depends on all of us together, and we want to make sure you know how very grateful we are for your support and caring.

It is a source of true strength and joy to know we are united in our mission of educating nearly 70,000 children in classrooms countywide, providing them with the knowledge and tools they need to lead successful lives long after they have moved to other stages of school and careers.

We are grateful for the opportunity to help improve the readiness and the sense of purpose among the young people who come to school every morning.

We are thankful every day for the chance to make a difference, with all the professionals and partners who share this vision by our side.

To our students, we are so grateful for each of you. Your humor, charm, individuality, zeal for learning, and dreams of brighter futures provide us all with a daily reminder of the reasons we educators have chosen to do what we do each day.

Time and space do not permit an adequate catalogue of thanks to all those who work so diligently to improve the lives of so many in our neighborhoods and communities.

We are truly fortunate to live in a place that has so many people eager to make an impact on our students, who provide valuable mentorship and inspiration to a generation whose futures will be brighter because of their efforts.

It’s an abundance for which we are truly grateful.

“Gratitude can transform common days into thanksgivings,” writer William Arthur Ward once observed.

As you enjoy the time with family and friends, either in person or with good wishes sent long distance, we hope you will know how thankful and honored we are to be by your side in Santa Barbara County, working on behalf of our community’s greatest treasures — our children.

Happy Thanksgiving.

— Susan Salcido is the Santa Barbara County superintendent of schools. The opinions expressed are her own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 