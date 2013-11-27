Guests Leave Feeling Full, Thankful as Rescue Mission Serves Up Holiday Feast

Volunteers step up to make Thanksgiving special, dishing out turkey and all the trimmings for more than 300 needy people

Linda Mata had about as much turkey as she could consume Wednesday during the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission's annual Thanksgiving feast.

Volunteer servers had answered her every wish, bringing whatever number of helpings Mata and her fellow table guests needed to leave the event feeling as stuffed as those who are a little more fortunate around the holidays.

Her last special request was for some extra turkey, something she could bring to her dog that would most certainly smell the free, delicious food on Mata.

“See how nice they are?” Mata said, smiling and holding up the turkey trimmings wrapped in aluminum foil.

Mata joined more than 300 others who feasted like kings from noon to 2 p.m. during the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission event in a decorated dining area at 535 E. Yanonali St.

More than 40 volunteers welcomed needy men, women and children into open seats around communal tables when spaces were empty, serving each guest as though he or she were at a sit-down restaurant.

The table service is a break from the nonprofit’s typical buffet line, which folks stand in 364 other days a year.

“It’s a special dinner,” said Jill Wallerstedt, homeless guest service director at the Rescue Mission. “In this one we serve people. They don’t serve themselves. A lot of them don’t have money to eat at a restaurant.”

The holiday-centric dinner aimed to combat loneliness as well as hunger and homelessness in one festive swoop.

Rescue Mission President Rolf Geyling said volunteers began signing up to help at the annual event in September, since Thanksgiving is a high time for volunteers.

He said guests were invited to remain sitting and eating as long as they wished, although many — seeing others still in line for a table — happily hurried through helpings to share the accommodating experience.

