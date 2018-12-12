Pixel Tracker

Wednesday, December 12 , 2018, 9:05 pm | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

That Chirping Noise May Be Canary in Carbon Monoxide Alarm

By Capt. Dave Zaniboni for Santa Barbara County Fire Department | December 12, 2018 | 5:53 p.m.

Is your CO alarm chirping? It may be time to install new carbon monoxide alarm in your home.

They come in all shapes and sizes, but serve one important role — keeping you and your family safe.

Recently, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and other fire agencies have seen an uptick in calls for CO alarms going off in homes.
It may be time for a new battery or alarm.

In July 2011, California Senate Bill 183 went into effect. Known as the Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Prevention Act, the law requires California residents to install CO alarms in their homes.

Because the sensors in CO alarms have a limited lifespan, alarms purchased across California in 2011 may start sounding an end-of-life warning beep at some point this year. If your CO detector falls into this category, it is time to replace it.

CO is a colorless, odorless, tasteless poisonous gas that can be fatal when inhaled.

Mild exposure can cause a slight headache, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, and flu-like symptoms. Extreme exposure can cause convulsions, unconsciousness, brain damage, and heart and lung failure, followed by death.

If your CO alarm goes off, get to fresh air and call 911. If you are unable to leave your home, open the doors and windows, and turn off all possible sources of CO while you are waiting for assistance to arrive. Under no circumstance should an alarm be ignored.

For more information about carbon monoxide, visit BeatTheBeep.com.

— Capt. Dave Zaniboni for Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 