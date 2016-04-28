Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 2:22 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

U.K.’s The 1975 Rocks the Stage at Santa Barbara Bowl

Lead singer Matty Healy takes center stage as English alternative pop rock band The 1975 performs April 21 at the Santa Barbara Bowl.
Lead singer Matty Healy takes center stage as English alternative pop rock band The 1975 performs April 21 at the Santa Barbara Bowl.
By Steve Kennedy, Noozhawk Contributor | @NoozhawkNews | April 28, 2016 | 9:03 p.m.

Coming off a big weekend performance at the wildly successful Coachella festival, The 1975 hit the stage April 21 at the Santa Barbara Bowl.

The English alternative synth pop rock band has been gaining a lot of momentum in the alternative music scene.

The band started as teens in high school and have grown from their roots in the United Kingdom into the halls of American high schools.

The 1975 is fronted by young heartthrob Matty Healy, who has a Mick Jagger-esque vibe. He often shook his black curly hair and definitely smoked cigs while performing.

Frontman Matty Healy brings a Mick Jagger-esque vibe to the stage.
Frontman Matty Healy brings a Mick Jagger-esque vibe to the stage.

The band played the evening over screaming fans who enjoyed singing along to all the songs.

This tour is in support of their second album, I Like When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It. The album debuted at No. 1 on the U.K. and the U.S. Billboard 200 charts. Using melodic rhythms and catchy hooks, they kept the youthful crowd jumping and grooving all night long.

Toward the end of the set during a quick break, the screen behind the stage displayed a huge black and white portrait of Prince. The news of the music icon’s passing had dominated the day. The 1975 acknowledged his passing, which seemed to galvanize the audience and helped propel the band to a rousing finish.

— Steve Kennedy is a Noozhawk contributor. The opinions expressed are his own.

Fans enjoy the show by band The 1975 at the Santa Barbara Bowl. Click to view larger
Fans enjoy the show by band The 1975 at the Santa Barbara Bowl.
