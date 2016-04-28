U.K.’s The 1975 Rocks the Stage at Santa Barbara Bowl

Coming off a big weekend performance at the wildly successful Coachella festival, The 1975 hit the stage April 21 at the Santa Barbara Bowl.

The English alternative synth pop rock band has been gaining a lot of momentum in the alternative music scene.

The band started as teens in high school and have grown from their roots in the United Kingdom into the halls of American high schools.

The 1975 is fronted by young heartthrob Matty Healy, who has a Mick Jagger-esque vibe. He often shook his black curly hair and definitely smoked cigs while performing.

The band played the evening over screaming fans who enjoyed singing along to all the songs.

This tour is in support of their second album, I Like When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It. The album debuted at No. 1 on the U.K. and the U.S. Billboard 200 charts. Using melodic rhythms and catchy hooks, they kept the youthful crowd jumping and grooving all night long.

Toward the end of the set during a quick break, the screen behind the stage displayed a huge black and white portrait of Prince. The news of the music icon’s passing had dominated the day. The 1975 acknowledged his passing, which seemed to galvanize the audience and helped propel the band to a rousing finish.

— Steve Kennedy is a Noozhawk contributor. The opinions expressed are his own.