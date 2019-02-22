The Adderley School Renames Advanced Musical Theater Program

The Adderley School of Santa Barbara, a nonprofit youth performing arts academy that has launched the careers of Broadway, TV and film actors, has renamed its advanced musical theater program The Adderley School Conservatory.

The Adderley School, founded in 1993 by Broadway and television veteran Janet Adderley, is a musical theater enrichment program for children ages 4 to 18 with studios in Santa Barbara, Pacific Palisades and Austin. The school’s mission is to teach youths to stand confidently in their world by mastering the stage, and to make this experience attainable for children in underserved communities with tuition made possible by sponsors, benefactors and ticket sales.

“Our ensemble program always has been an integral part of The Adderley School,” Adderley said. “We believe this group of our most talented performers should be recognized as such.”

Adderley School ensembles performed with Katy Perry during her benefit concert for victims of the Montecito debris slide last year; sang for Oprah Winfrey and Hillary Clinton; joined legendary baritone Andrea Bocelli on stage at Madison Square Garden; and last May performed Les Miserables to sold-out audiences at the Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara. Adderley alumni have gone on to win Tony Awards, star in blockbuster movies and Disney TV, and performed on Broadway and at the Hollywood Bowl.

“These kids astound audiences,” Adderley said. “They are awe-inspiring, every one of them, taking on the rigors of professional performers with abandon.”

The Adderley School Conservatory was formerly Santa Barbara Youth Ensemble Theatre.

“This is a group of passionate students with highly developed skills, and participation requires an audition,” Adderley said.

The group will perform the timeless Broadway hit West Side Story on May 4-5 at the Lobero Theatre. Tickets are available at the Lobero Theatre Box Office and at Lobero.org.

The Adderley School Conservatory’s selection of West Side Story for its 13th annual musical coincides with Steven Spielberg’s production of a new film version to be released later this year, as well as a Broadway revival that also is in production in New York for an early 2020 opening.

— Kelley Wall represents The Adderley School.