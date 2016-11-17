Trinity Advent Organ Series Features Church Pipe Organ

Concert-goers can explore the new liturgical year in a series of three afternoon performances illustrating the diverse tonal landscape of Trinity Episcopal Church’s four-manual pipe organ. Thomas Joyce, Trinity’s minister of keyboard music, will present the 75-minute programs, each featuring a guest musician.

The performances are at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 4, 11 and 18 at the church, 1500 State St., Santa Barbara.

Running the gamut of Western music history, the audience will hear organ literature that is very old, quite new, and composed somewhere in the middle.

Joyce will conclude the series with the concert premiere of his own newly composed Psalm 24 for solo organ, “Lift up your heads, O ye gates.”

Advent and its preparation for Christmas will be intended as a meditative journey through the sacred mysteries of the season.

Suggested donation is $10 for adults/$5 for children and youth. Free chocolate Advent calendars will be available at the console following each program for children who'd like to listen to the concerts.

— Thomas Joyce for Trinity Episcopal Church.