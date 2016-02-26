Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 3:08 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

The Alliance for Living and Dying Well Welcomes Dr. Jason Boyatt to Board of Directors

By Carrie Cooper for the Alliance for Living and Dying Well | February 26, 2016 | 3:00 p.m.

Dr. Jason Boyatt

The Alliance for Living and Dying Well is pleased to welcome Dr. Jason Boyatt to its board of directors. With his years of experience as a cardiologist and respected medical professional, Boyatt brings a wealth of knowledge and vast insight to the board.

After graduating from Loma Linda Medical School, Boyatt completed his residency at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and fellowship in Cardiovascular Diseases at Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles.

In addition to his rich medical education, Boyatt has earned certifications in Cardiovascular Diseases and Internal Medicine from the American Board of Internal Medicine and Nuclear Cardiology from the Certification Board of Nuclear Cardiology.

He was also been recognized by Castle Connolly Top Doctors as one of the nation's most prestigious doctors in 2013, and he currently serves as director of the Sansum Clinic Echocardiography Laboratory.

For over 10 years, Boyatt has been an active member in the Santa Barbara medical community. He served as Chairman to the Department of Cardiology at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital from 2010-11 as well as their Chief of Staff from 2014-15 and has been a Sansum Clinic Physician since 2005.

Boyatt is passionate about the importance of high quality end-of-life care, including the essential role of advance care planning in ensuring individuals receive the kind of care they desire.

His presence on the Alliance’s board of directors will be a valuable addition in furthering its mission.

Carrie Cooper is a publicist representing the Alliance for Living and Dying Well.

 

