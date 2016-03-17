The Alliance for Living and Dying Well Welcomes Melissa Honig to Board of Directors

The Alliance for Living and Dying Well is pleased to welcome Melissa Honig to its board of directors.

Honig is the executive director at Valle Verde, an American Baptist Homes of the West (ABHOW) Continuing Care Retirement Community. With over 20 years of experience, she has dedicated herself to improving the lives of elders throughout the Santa Barbara community.

Previously, Honig was vice president of clinical services at ABHOW, where she partnered with ABHOW’s 11 CCRCs to uphold the organization’s person-directed care philosophy statement.

Before joining the ABHOW family, she worked as a project guide for The Green House Project, a Robert Wood Johnson Foundation-funded national program transforming institutional long-term care.

Honig completed her administrator-in-training program at a Continuing Care Retirement Community in Alexandria, Va.

In her long-term care career, she has fulfilled several roles within operations, such as admissions coordinator, volunteer coordinator, community life associate and Laughter Club leader.

She also speaks on cultural change in both national and local forums, as well as at the university level.

Honig is a Dean’s Honors Graduate and holds a master’s in health services administration from The George Washington University and a bachelor’s degree in health services administration from the honors program at James Madison University.

Her thesis, “Alternatives to Nursing Home Care: Overcoming Barriers to Implementing the Eden Alternative,” was published in 2002. She is proud to be an Eden Alternative associate and mentor as well as a Licensed Nursing Home Administrator in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

— Carrie Cooper is a publicist representing the Alliance for Living and Dying Well.