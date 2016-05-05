The Arts Fund Announces Spring 2016 Teen Arts Mentorship Group Exhibition

The Arts Fund and the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission are pleased to announce the opening of the Spring 2016 Santa Barbara County Teen Arts Mentorship group exhibition.

The exhibition will be on view in the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Government Administration Building from May 18 through Aug. 19, 2016.

An exhibition reception will be held from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, in the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Government Administration Building at 511 E Lakeside Parkway in Santa Maria. Gallery hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The exhibition will feature the work of over three dozen young artists from around Santa Barbara County who participated in The Arts Fund’s various Teen Arts Mentorships in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria.

Each student will have completed an intensive 30-hour workshop with a master artist in one or more of the following disciplines: classical drawing with Colin Gray, monotype printmaking with Rafael Perea de la Cabada, assemblage and collage with Susan Tibbles, abstract painting with Craig Trapp and relief printmaking with Angelina LaPointe.

The spring 2016 Teen Arts Mentorship includes students from San Marcos High School, Global Village School, Firinne Academy, Bishop Diego High School, Cornerstone Academy, Santa Barbara Middle School, Anacapa School, Santa Barbara High School, Laguna Blanca, La Cumbre Junior High, Crane Country Day, Dos Pueblos High School, Pioneer High School, Righetti High School, Santa Maria High School and Orcutt Academy High School.

In honor of the exhibition, artist Craig Trapp will lead a free abstract painting workshop Saturday, June 11, and Angelina LaPointe will lead a two-hour printmaking workshop Saturday, July 23. Both workshops will be held from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center, 600 S McClelland Street in Santa Maria.

These workshops are free and open to the public thanks in part to the City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department. For more information, email [email protected].

The Arts Fund would like to give a special thank you to the individuals and organizations involved in making this spring’s north and south county Teen Arts Mentorship Program and exhibition possible: Santa Barbara County Arts Commission, Abel Maldonado Youth Center, City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department, Stefanie Hassett and the Ian M. Hassett Foundation, The Squire Foundation, generous donors and dedicated mentors and students.

— For more than 30 years, The Arts Fund has been an incubator for emerging artists in Santa Barbara County.