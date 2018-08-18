For Many Artists, The Arts Fund Serves as a Canvas on Which to Dream Big

Creative skills developed with help from Santa Barbara nonprofit organization lead to successful careers — sometimes in other fields

Caroline David, art director and graphic designer at Bloomberg Businessweek, sat comfortably on a Portuguese island farm, birds twittering and the breeze blowing, as she traced her path from a San Marcos High School student to a Brooklyn, N.Y., arts professional enjoying a European conference.

It was community, she said, creative criticism, support and opportunity that paved the way to her professional success.

“Institutions like The Arts Fund are so imperative to have in communities where there are young, creative people,” David said. “My mentorship there facilitated creativity and growing that into a profession and nurtured that way of thinking.”

The Arts Fund evolved 35 years ago from Santa Barbara County Arts Associates. The private, nonprofit organization focuses on offering arts education, development and exhibition opportunities to aspiring and seasoned artists while providing the community at large opportunities to expand its appreciation of the wealth and depth of local artists.

The Arts Fund hosts local and locally curated artists in its Community Gallery deep in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone, provides workshops, organizes artist talks and offers six curated group exhibitions each year. The organization also promotes community education through its guest curator program, and has honored local artists through programs such as its Individual Artist Award program.

“We’ve had a lot of successful artists,” The Arts Fund executive director Torrie Cutbirth told Noozhawk.

Some, such as cinematographer Charles Doan, photographer Sophie Gibbings and textile artist Jenna Baucke, are pursuing their artistic forms professionally. There also are freelance graphic designer Mayela Rodriguez and artist/musician Austin Dansen.

“I think The Arts Fund geared me toward applying for arts school in college,” Gibbings said. “I spent my summers in high school on photography-based workshops, and The Arts Fund was super influential in that journey and part of the reason I’m a photographer today.”

She earned her bachelor of fine arts degree from Boston’s Lesley University College of Art & Design. Today, she lives in San Francisco, where she serves as a gallery associate at the Academy of Art University and teaches at the Harvey Milk Photo Center.

“Ideally, I’d like to support myself through art, and I have access to the dark room at Harvey Milk where I work on most of my personal projects, but I also have a dream of opening a gallery,” Gibbings said. “I’d like to present other people, promote other artists, not just myself.”

Promotion of the arts is precisely what drove Alyssa Seng to The Arts Fund. Though she says she’s not an artist herself, the 2017 UC Santa Barbara graduate is drawn to programs that support artists.

“I love The Arts Fund,” she said.

Seng first volunteered for the organization, and was recently hired as its social media coordinator. She soon will be working with the organizations’s public art program. Though she claims no artistic talent of her own, she has been inspired, like the artists she promotes, to be more confident in herself.

“When I first started, I didn’t realize how much of an impact they have, especially in the North County,” Seng said. “Now that I have a more behind-the-scenes look, I’m grateful to be able to watch the artists grow.”

Logan Kruidenier continues pursuing alternative, experimental forms of storytelling. The Arts Fund scholarship recipient of yore earned his bachelor of fine arts degree from Cal State Chico before moving to Chicago to pursue further education, surround himself with creative people and continue his work.

“It’s important to put yourself where you feel like there’s a potential for community, or where there’s already a community of creative people,” he said. “It doesn’t have to be a certain type of artist, just people out doing and making things they’re excited about, not necessarily driven by economy or industry.”

Others touched by The Arts Fund have taken the creative and critical thinking skills developed through its opportunities into other fields, such as architecture student Sam Kilpatrick and GRL Magazine founder and editor in chief Jen Baron.

“The arts, these programs, aren’t about a kid learning how to paint,” David said. “It’s about learning how to think so they can design things like those medical devices, those buildings, shaping journalism to shape a better world, all these things that are crucial to a functioning society.

“It’s not about the act of painting. It’s about creating the ability to think creatively and solve problems.”

Dominique Padron is a teen arts mentorship alumna and a volunteer for The Arts Fund’s programs serving northern Santa Barbara County. Cutbirth said Padron wasn’t planning to attend college before she discovered The Arts Fund in high school. Today, she is studying graphic design at Allan Hancock College while providing outreach for The Arts Fund programs.

“She’s incredible, and a total rock star as well,” Cutbirth said.

The Arts Fund also has inspired many of its past benefactors to return to the community, even to The Arts Fund, to bring up new generations. Cutbirth herself was a student of the Teen Mentorship Program. Rafael Perea, a recipient of one of those early Individual Artist Awards, now serves as a mentor in the program, an instructor at Santa Barbara City College and as an artist whose works frequently adorn the gallery. Kai Tepper, previous executive director of The Arts Fund, now serves as education outreach program manager at the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation.

“The Arts Fund isn’t so much about art skills, but helping people build confidence in themselves as an artist,” Seng said. “Where before they may have been apprehensive about becoming a struggling artist, because of the mentors and connections they’ve made through our programs, they learn more about the business, their own skills, how we’re always there to support them.”

