The Arts Fund Presents the 2016 Teen Arts Mentorship Exhibition

By Hannah F.K. Johnson for the Arts Fund | September 8, 2016 | 3:00 p.m.

The Arts Fund is pleased to announce the opening the 2016 Teen Arts Mentorship Exhibition on Friday, Sept. 23, 2016.

The exhibition will feature the work of 50 young artists from Santa Barbara County that have participated in this year’s Spring and Summer Teen Arts Mentorship workshops.

On view will be work from Stone Carving with Andy Johnson, Painting: Blending Abstraction and Realism with Masha Keating, Collage + Assemblage with Susan Tibbles, Monotype Printmaking with Rafael Perea De La Cabada, Classical Drawing with Colin Gray, and Creative Writing: 21st Century Fiction with Charles Donelan.
 
The Arts Fund partnered with schools throughout the county, including: Santa Barbara High School, Dos Pueblos High School,  San Marcos High School, Bishop Diego High School, Carpinteria High School, Laguna Blanca School, Crane Country Day School, Cate School, Santa Barbara Middle School, Anacapa School, La Cumbre Junior High, Midland School, Garden Street Academy, Home School, Santa Barbara Montessori, La Colina Junior High, Coastline Christian Academy, Global Village Academy, Firinne Academy, and the Cornerstone Academy.
 
A public reception will be held on the evening of Friday, Sept. 23 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. during the Funk Zone Art Walk.

The exhibition will be held at The Arts Fund Gallery, located at 205-C Santa Barbara Street, and the show will be on view until Nov. 26, 2016.

Regular gallery hours are Wednesday though Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. The exhibition is free and open to the public.

 
