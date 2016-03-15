The Arts Fund to Debut ‘Stone Soup’ Exhibit During Funk Zone Art Walk

The Arts Fund Gallery will host an exhibit, titled “Stone Soup,” curated by ​The Can(n)on Art Studios including artists Elizabeth Folk, Rafael Gaete, Kimberly Hahn, Marco Pinter and James Van Arsdale, who created artwork for the show.

According to an age-old folk tale of the same name, which involves creative thinking and community sharing, weary travelers enter town with nothing in their pockets and hunger in their bellies, but their pleas to local residents for food are rejected.

Undeterred, they fill their pot with water and submerge a purportedly magic stone into it to attract the attention of the residents. The curious townsfolk are allowed to join the feast, but must contribute ingredients to supplement the dish.

Before long, as residents bring food from their stores, a hearty soup has been created, and all are well fed and nourished. The same is true of The Can(n)on Art Studios’s exhibition.

Established in 2010, The Can(n)on Art Studios in Goleta provides affordable, open-floor-plan studios for local artists, which foster a community-minded workspace.

Periodically, The Can(n)on showcases guest artists, lectures and open studios for public consumption. Though there is this collective aspect to The Can(n)on, each artist produces unique work in diverse media, styles and conceptual frameworks that engage in the contemporary art dialog.

“Stone Soup” will include Folk’s video and sculptural work, Gaete’s abstract oil painting, Van Arsdale’s mixed-media works Hahn’s photographic and Pinter’s interactive installations and opening night sound/music performance.

This exhibition features the work of active artists involved in the Santa Barbara contemporary art scene.

A public reception will be held in the gallery from 5-8 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2016, during the Funk Zone Art Walk alongside a special performance by Heavy Cosmic Kinetic.

The exhibition will be held at The Arts Fund Gallery, located at 205-C Santa Barbara Street, and will be on view until May 21, 2016. Regular gallery hours are Wednesday through Sunday from 12-5 p.m. The exhibition is free and open to the public.

— Marcello Ricci represents The Arts Fund.