The Arts Fund to Dicuss Balls of All Kinds at Upcoming Artist Talk

The Arts Fund invites the public to talk about balls from 6-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, 2016, for the "Artists' Balls" exhibition artist talk with Carlos Grano, Giuliana Mottin, Dug Uyesaka, curator Hugh Margerum, and moderator Ted Mills.

In his original request for artists proposals for inclusion in the "Artists’ Balls" show, curator Hugh Margerum said, “as we all know, whether you are male or female, it takes balls to make art…”

The resulting show encompasses that sentiment and extends in the case of the nine participating artists to a broad interpretation of the ball theme in paintings, drawings, sculpture and wall pieces.

The "Artists’ Balls" idea for a show came about as a result of a conversation between artists. The original idea for the show was to exhibit balls that artists had collected; it seems as though many artists have amassed a personal collection of a variety of spherical found objects from a wide variety of sources.

The concept evolved beyond simply showing balls from artists’ collections to selecting a group of artists who would direct their creative energies to creating work on the broader ball theme, basing their work for this show on their interpretation of balls, including biological balls, conceptual balls, sport balls, gum balls, game balls, sculptural orbs and other spherical interpretations.

In addition to Ann Diener, Julia Ford, Carlos Grano, Colin Gray, Hugh Margerum, Giuliana Mottin, Keith Puccinelli, Tom Stanley and Dug Uyesaka who are the selected artists for the main show, dozens of other artists will be showing pieces they have created especially for a fun fundraiser aspect of the show called the “Ball Wall”.

Artists in the community were provided a plain plastic sphere as a blank canvas (donated from the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C.) to artistically transform.

This could be done by painting, drilling, collaging, puncturing, filling or any other creative manipulations to the ball to make a piece that will be exhibited on the “Ball Wall” and will be for sale for $100 to benefit The Arts Fund.

The exhibition will be held at The Arts Fund Gallery, located at 205-C Santa Barbara Street, and will be on view until Jan. 30, 2016.

Regular gallery hours are Wednesday through Sunday, 12-5 p.m. The exhibition is free and open to the public.

— The Arts Fund is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to create, fund and administer programs that foster the arts for the people of Santa Barbara County, maximize the effectiveness of arts resources and nurture collaborative relationships between arts organizations.