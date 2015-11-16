Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 6:09 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
The Arts Fund to Display Fall 2015 Teen Arts Mentorships at Center Stage Theater

By The Arts Fund | November 16, 2015 | 8:07 a.m.

The Arts Fund is pleased to announce the presentation of its fall 2015 Teen Arts Mentorships from 6 - 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2015, at Center Stage Theater, located above Paseo Nuevo Mall.

The presentation, which is free and open to the public, features a screening of videos produced in TVSB’s Short Form Video mentorship as well as a Singing for Theater program from Santa Maria mentorship students led by central coast actress, Kitty Balay.

This is the second fall session for The Arts Fund’s Teen Arts Mentorship program. For the past year, The Arts Fund has been working to expand the mentorship program in a variety of ways, one being a new fall session that is focused on film and performance art.

Singing for Theater is also the second mentorship successfully completed in Santa Maria this past year. The Arts Fund is looking forward to continue expanding mentorship opportunities in North County in 2016.

For over 20 years, this unique arts enrichment program has offered promising teenage artists the opportunity to work closely with local professional master artists in a studio environment.

Working in small groups of no more than 10, students receive specialized training, produce portfolio-quality work, gain insight into future careers in creative fields and participate in a group exhibition in a professional gallery. 

The Teen Arts Mentorship Group Exhibition represents the culmination of students’ work in this program by introducing them to the process of preparing and displaying art in a public venue.

The gallery is open Wednesday through Sunday from 12 - 5 p.m. It closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

The Teen Arts Mentorship Program is made possible by the generosity of Morris B. Squire Foundation, Santa Barbara Foundation, Ann Jackson Family Foundation, Change Happens Foundation, Gracie Charitable Foundation, Towbes Foundation, Ove W. Jorgensen Foundation, Looker Foundation, The Wood-Claeyssens Foundation, Daniel and Dianne Vapnek, Richard and Maryan Schall, Claudia and David Chapman and Robert and Christine Emmons. 

For more information on the Teen Arts Mentorship Program, other Arts Fund programs and how to support, please call The Arts Fund at 805.965.7321 or send an email to [email protected].

The Arts Fund was established as a nonprofit in 1983 with the mission to create, fund and administer programs that foster the arts for the people of Santa Barbara County, to maximize the effectiveness of arts resources and to nurture collaborative relationships between arts organizations.

 

