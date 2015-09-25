Friday, April 13 , 2018, 7:55 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
The Arts Fund to Open Group Exhibition Comprising Works from Local Teens

Works such as this plein-air painting from 30 young artists will be on display during the month of October at The Arts Fund Gallery.
Works such as this plein-air painting from 30 young artists will be on display during the month of October at The Arts Fund Gallery. (The Arts Fund photo)
By The Arts Fund | September 25, 2015 | 12:39 p.m.

The Arts Fund is pleased to announce the opening of the Summer 2015 Teen Arts Mentorship Group Exhibition Friday, Oct. 2, 2015.

The exhibition will be held at The Arts Fund Gallery, located at 205-C Santa Barbara Street, and will be on view until Oct. 24, 2015.

A public reception will be held in the gallery on opening night from 6–8 p.m. The exhibition is free and open to the public.

Regular gallery hours are Wednesday through Sunday from 12–5 p.m.

The exhibition will feature the work of 30 young artists who have recently participated in the following intensive workshops: Stainless Steel Sculpture with Nathan Snyder, Storytelling: The Mechanics of Creative Writing with Charles Donelan, Alternative Process Photography with Joyce Wilson, Historic Plein-Air Painting with Thomas Van Stein, Drawing: Creating a Series with Rafael Perea De La Cabada.

The 2015 Summer Teen Arts Mentorship included students from Firinne Academy, Santa Barbara High School, Dos Pueblos High School, Garden Street Academy, Carpinteria High School, San Marcos High School, Laguna Blanca School, Anacapa School, Providence Hall, Crane Country Day School, The Howard School, Goleta Valley Junior High, La Colina Junior High and Santa Ynez High School. 

About the Teen Arts Mentorship program

For over 20 years, this unique arts enrichment program has offered promising teenage artists the opportunity to work closely with local professional master artists in a studio environment.

Working in small groups of no more than 10, students receive specialized training, produce portfolio-quality work, gain insight into future careers in creative fields and participate in a group exhibition in a professional gallery.

The Teen Arts Mentorship Group Exhibition represents the culmination of students’ work in this program by introducing them to the process of preparing and displaying art in a public venue.

The Teen Arts Mentorship Program is made possible by the generosity of the Morris B. Squire Foundation, the Santa Barbara Foundation, the Ann Jackson Family Foundation, Claudia and David Chapman, Change Happens Foundation, Gracie Charitable Foundation, Towbes Foundation, Ove W. Jorgensen Foundation, Looker Foundation, Wood-Claeyssens Foundation, Daniel and Dianne Vapnek, Richard and Maryan Schall, and Bob and Christine Emmons.

For more information on the Teen Arts Mentorship Program, other Arts Fund programs and how to support, please call The Arts Fund at 805.965.7321 or send an email to [email protected].

The Arts Fund is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to create, fund and administer programs that foster the arts for the people of Santa Barbara County, to maximize the effectiveness of arts resources and to nurture collaborative relationships between arts organizations.

 
