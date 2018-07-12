Thursday, July 12 , 2018, 9:52 am | Overcast 68º

 
 
 
 

The Arts Fund Welcomes New Board Members

The Arts Fund Click to view larger
Graham Bell, left, Angi Daus and Ronnie Cox have joined the board of The Arts Fund. (The Arts Fund photo)
By Torrie Cutbirth for The Arts Fund | July 12, 2018 | 8:00 a.m.

Three new board members have joined The Arts Fund — Graham Bell, Angi Daus and Ronnie Cox.

Bell is a senior vice president and portfolio manager at U.S. Trust, Bank of America Private Wealth Management. He has been at U.S. Trust for eight years and is responsible for creating and maintaining personalized investment solutions and a broad range of wealth management services, including financial planning and wealth strategy. This includes assisting clients with establishing their goals and objectives, developing appropriate overall strategy, formulating and implementing solutions, and conducting regular reviews to monitor progress toward reaching the initial goals and strategies set forth.

In addition, he supports clients on navigating through changing market environments to provide traditional guidance in areas of asset allocation, tax-minimization strategies, retirement and multi-generational strategies from risked-based strategies to banking and lending needs.

Bell earned a bachelor of science degree in finance from Santa Clara University in 2009. He is an avid sailor and a member of Santa Barbara Yacht Club. Often on the weekends he can be found on a mountain bike trail, surfing or exploring Santa Barbara.

Daus has a passion for building community connection through service. The arts is one avenue that is of great value to her, among others such as environmental conservation, public health and social justice.

Daus has her master of public administration degree from Metropolitan State University in St. Paul, Minn., and her bachelor of arts degree from the University of Wisconsin in Oshkosh.

Her role as the program manager at the Hudson Institute of Coaching allows her and her team to deliver programs that support leaders from around the world advance their learnings and ability to be positive agents of change.

Daus said she is grateful to be living in the beautiful state of California for six years and lucky to have made Santa Barbara her home for four years. She said it serves her needs to be outside running, hiking, backpacking, walking her dog and wine tasting.

Cox is the director of investments in the Santa Barbara headquarters of Pensionmark. He is responsible for the investment manager search process, quarterly client reporting and market reviews, developing analytical tools and reports, and other research projects. In addition, he chairs Pensionmark’s Investment Committee that sets the strategic policy and direction of a number of broad activities related to the investment services Pensionmark provides.

Cox is a graduate of the University of California at Santa Barbara with a bachelor of arts degree in business economics and a minor in technology management. He has earned the Certified Funds Specialist and Chartered Retirement Plans Specialist designations, and holds his Series 7 and 66 registrations.

Cox joined the board of The Arts Fund after recognizing the work it has been doing and wanting to contribute to the promotion of the arts in the Santa Barbara community.

The Arts Fund was established as a nonprofit organization in 1983. Its mission is to create, fund and administer programs that foster the arts for the people of Santa Barbara County, to maximize the effectiveness of arts resources, and to nurture collaborative relationships between arts organizations.

Click here for more information, including opportunities to donate, or email [email protected].

— Torrie Cutbirth represents The Arts Fund.

