The Attic Resale Store Donating 20% of Sales to Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation

The Attic announces a new partnership with the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, donating 20 percent of gross sales back to the organization.

The Attic, formerly known as Santa Barbara Consignment, which operated for nearly eight years in Santa Barbara, has recently changed its business model and reopened as The Attic. The Attic is an upscale resale outlet for the home and garden; shoppers will find gently used high-end furniture, home décor, jewelry and original artwork at their shop at 418 N. Milpas St.

The Attic had its soft opening on Oct. 1 but plans for an evening soirée Grand Opening from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 with wine, cheese and live music that will be open to the public. An open house will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 with refreshments and giveaways.

The Attic is also a sponsor of the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation’s inaugural Gold Ribbon Campaign being held during September and October. The campaign seeks to increase public knowledge about the gold ribbon symbol, foster understanding of childhood cancer issues, create supportive communities for families who are experiencing pediatric cancer and raise critical funds to support TBCF’s emotional and financial support programs.

“When we were searching for an organization to partner with, we sought out a local charity where we felt our contributions could really make a difference,” said Jennifer Pacella, owner of The Attic. Having friends who have been afflicted by cancer, she could relate to the families that TBCF supports, noting that within her circle, “they need help more than anyone else I know. Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation was our obvious choice based on our criteria. I love that they serve as an incredible support system that gives families relief during the most trying time in their lives.”

“We are honored to have been selected to receive support from The Attic and are excited about this new partnership that will provide our organization with additional financial support so we can help even more families,” said Lindsey Guerrero, TBCF executive director.

The Attic accepts gently pre-owned treasures that are in great condition to sell as-is, but does not accept clothing or appliances. In some cases, The Attic can arrange for pick up. To drop off your items or inquire about pick-up, stop in at its location on 418 N. Milpas St. during the business hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or call 805.568.1425.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.