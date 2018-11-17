The Audience is The Chorus in 38th Annual Messiah Sing-Along

The 38th annual Messiah Sing-Along is set for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18, in the First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance Ave.

This performance of George Frederick Handel's choral masterpiece "Messiah" will be conducted by Phillip McLendon in a benefit for Unity Shoppe.

James Mooy has organized the orchestra, which includes members of the Santa Barbara City College Symphony. Four local soloists also will perform.

And the chorus is — the audience.

Tickets are $10, all of which goes to Unity Shoppe, the Santa Barbara nonprofit that helps some 18,000 of Santa Barbarans annually with basic necessities all year round.

Tickets and music scores (bring your own) are available at Chaucer's Book Store in Loreto Plaza and at the door. Tickets are also available at www.unityshoppe.org.

— Pat Hitchcock for Unity Shoppe.